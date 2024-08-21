Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JEQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,996. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

