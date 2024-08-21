Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1,307.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

Shares of THW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 4,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

