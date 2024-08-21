Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $156.78. 4,589,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,825,070. The stock has a market cap of $253.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

