AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Up to $7.58

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.76. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 877,120 shares changing hands.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $822.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,721,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.