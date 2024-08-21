Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

