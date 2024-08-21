Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

