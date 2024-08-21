Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 258,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,065 shares of company stock worth $23,051,543. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

