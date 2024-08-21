Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.78

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 346402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Altria Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 276,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,026 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

