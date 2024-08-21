Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($5.67) Per Share

Get Alumis alerts:

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alumis in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.67) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.20). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alumis’ current full-year earnings is ($5.91) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alumis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Alumis Stock Performance

Alumis stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Alumis has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the second quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Yu Fan bought a new stake in Alumis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,229,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,067,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the second quarter worth $4,123,000.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

