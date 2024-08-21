Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.77. The company had a trading volume of 489,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average is $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.