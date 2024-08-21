Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $223.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.50.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

