Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-$1.73 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $223.49 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

