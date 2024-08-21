Analysts Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.60.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

