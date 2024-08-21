Anglo American Platinum Limited (ANGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

