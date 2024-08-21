Anglo American Platinum Limited (ANGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.
About Anglo American Platinum
