Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 75,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Wedbush started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

