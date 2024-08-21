Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Raised to Hold at Nomura Securities

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Nomura Securities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.64.

NYSE APTV opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.61. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $335,426,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after buying an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $85,880,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

