Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Shares of RCUS opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 67.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $254,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

