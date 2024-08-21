Ardor Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Ardor has a market cap of $67.23 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00038730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

