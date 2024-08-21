Aris Mining Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Mining in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
Aris Mining Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE:ARMN opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aris Mining has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.
Institutional Trading of Aris Mining
About Aris Mining
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Can Visa Capitalize on Surging Record Credit Card Debt Levels?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Doximity: The ‘Facebook for Doctors’ Surges After Earnings Beat
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Value Investing: Unearthing 3 Hidden Gems in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.