Aris Mining Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Mining in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

NYSE:ARMN opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aris Mining has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 751,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

