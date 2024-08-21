Audius Reaches Market Cap of $152.91 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $152.91 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

