Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $19,978,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

