B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.20 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

Get Iteris alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITI. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITI

Iteris Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Iteris

NASDAQ ITI opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $5,929,617.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,050,885 shares of company stock worth $14,340,733 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.