Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.82. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 1,416,326 shares.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on BBD

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.0 %

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,692,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 43,837 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 52,211 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.