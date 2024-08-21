Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

