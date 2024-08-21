Barrington Research Cuts Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $20.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s current price.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGC. StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $228.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Superior Group of Companies

In other news, insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 10,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,755.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 109,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 81.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,051 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 83.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,481 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 369.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.