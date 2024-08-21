Berry Co. (BRY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Berry has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
Berry Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Berry has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.95 million, a PE ratio of 629.00 and a beta of 1.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
