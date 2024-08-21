BigBear.ai Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,494 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 447% compared to the average daily volume of 2,831 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 40,058,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.52. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden acquired 140,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,999.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at $665,130.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

