Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $22.98 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $402.47 million and $7.75 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $22.98 or 0.00038365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070966 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012772 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000107 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
