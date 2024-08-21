BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.41% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,253,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,630 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,147,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 153,221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 476,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,145 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. 4,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

