BNB (BNB) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. BNB has a total market capitalization of $80.93 billion and $2.02 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $554.56 or 0.00925857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,935,891 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,935,932.99506953. The last known price of BNB is 561.65045902 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2212 active market(s) with $2,031,093,361.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.