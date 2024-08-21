BNB (BNB) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. BNB has a total market capitalization of $80.93 billion and $2.02 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $554.56 or 0.00925857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get BNB alerts:

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,935,891 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,935,932.99506953. The last known price of BNB is 561.65045902 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2212 active market(s) with $2,031,093,361.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.