Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 6th

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Bowlero has a payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bowlero to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

BOWL opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bowlero currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

