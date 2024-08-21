Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) CEO Eric B. Blashford Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) CEO Eric B. Blashford acquired 5,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $11,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,465.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Stock Down 2.3 %

BWEN opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Broadwind by 181.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.