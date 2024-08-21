Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HA)

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($6.83) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.38. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 1,220.98% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $731.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

