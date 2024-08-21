BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOOO. CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BRP by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the period.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

