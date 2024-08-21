Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Stock Position Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CDRE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,389. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. Cadre’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

