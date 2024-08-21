California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

Get California Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on California Resources

California Resources Price Performance

CRC stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. California Resources has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of California Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in California Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.