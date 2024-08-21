Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Canaan alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canaan

Canaan Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

Canaan stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Canaan has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Canaan by 55.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,762,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Canaan by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,385,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,333 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 1,463.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,557 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 54.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 825,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 289,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 4.9% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 739,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.