Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.94.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 3.11. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,990,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,130,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,301,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

