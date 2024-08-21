Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $12.77 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.77 billion and approximately $283.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.64 or 0.04360201 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00038730 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006895 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010912 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012504 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007859 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001514 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,143,587,994 coins and its circulating supply is 35,948,952,852 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
