Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Cascades Stock Performance
Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,189. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.03. The stock has a market cap of C$939.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$8.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Hugues Simon bought 11,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. In related news, Director Hugues Simon acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$324,146.16. Insiders sold a total of 116,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,230 over the last ninety days. 23.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
