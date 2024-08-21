Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,189. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.03. The stock has a market cap of C$939.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$8.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hugues Simon bought 11,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. In related news, Director Hugues Simon acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$324,146.16. Insiders sold a total of 116,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,230 over the last ninety days. 23.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cascades

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.