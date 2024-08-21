Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.81

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 39598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $227,836.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,255 shares of company stock worth $2,441,748 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.