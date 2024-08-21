Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $11,916,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

