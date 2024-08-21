Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $504.63 million and $20.61 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,998,016,997 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

