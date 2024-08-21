Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.23

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.23 and last traded at $78.20, with a volume of 29358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.8% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 299,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners



Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

