Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.00

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 629603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $302.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 871,162 shares of company stock worth $571,697,887 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,362,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,479,000 after buying an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

