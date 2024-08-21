CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.08. CommScope shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 976,090 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CommScope Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $931.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 344,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 5,083.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

