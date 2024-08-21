Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.80. Compass shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 385,835 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Compass Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

