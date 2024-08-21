Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.69.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of CON stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.92 million during the quarter.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

