Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.
