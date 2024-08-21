Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.35. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

