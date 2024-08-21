Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 770,020 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $60,277,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

